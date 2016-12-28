LG is really busy doing early revelations of its new product announcements for the upcoming CES event. In less than two weeks, Las Vegas will be filled with tech companies and OEMs who want to unveil their latest stuff. LG will be one of the biggest participants with its numerous surprises. Actually, most of them are no longer a surprise because the company has been announcing them with official press releases ahead of CES 2017.

We’ve seen the floating Bluetooth speakers, new K series phone, and the next-gen Stylus 3. For the next item on its lineup, this LG Tone Studio is expected to wow you. Well, that is, if the first LG Tone Pro impressed you when the neck speaker design was first introduced. The new TONE Studio is a pair of wearable speakers that can deliver 3D surround sound. There’s also the TONE Free pair of earphones that is wireless and can be charged when docked in the companion neckband as described by LG.

The LG TONE Studio wearable speaker comes with four speakers that offer DTS surround sound technology. The effect is like you’re inside a theater. It’s ideal when you’re the type who can’t use a earphones for so long. With the design, you can still hear the audio of a movie or video game as a personal surround sound experience.

The TONE Studio boasts of a Hi-Fi Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) and Dual Play function so you can use two TONE Studio to share the sound from a source at once. Meanwhile, the TONE Free is a wireless stereo product that includes rechargeable wireless earbuds. They charge when inside the neckband so you can have enough battery every time.

The TONE Studio and TONE Free are only two of the products that will be shown off at the upcoming CES 2017. We’re expecting more will be teased or announced early before the gates of CES opens.

SOURCE: LG