We always say this and we don’t think anything will change: LG is staying in the mobile business. The other South Korean tech giant has been making changes in its business strategy because, for years, it hasn’t really made a lot of revenue from smartphones. We admire the company though for its tenacity and we believe it will receive its reward. Well, that is really challenging to tell especially in the mobile market but as long as LG doesn’t give up and come up with something unique, then maybe the consumers will finally take notice.

Aside from the LG Velvet, the company can try again with the next-gen LG Stylo. It will be the LG Stylo 6, after the LG Stylo 5 from last year. There is no official announcement yet but we’ve got some information here.

Master leakster Evan Blass has shared a press render of what is said to be the LG Stylo 6. Looking at the image, we see a phone with a front screen coming with a notch. The forehead and chin are slimmer.

On the rear, you will see a triple rear camera system on a horizontal orientation. The three cameras are a big leap from the single shooter on the LG Stylo 5. A fingerprint scanner is also found on the rear for authentication and security.

Situated on the left side of the phone are the following: volume rocker, SIM card slot, and a special button. The latter could be a Google Assistant key. On the top edge is a secondary mic while the bottom is where you will see a 3.5mm headphone jack, main mic, speaker, USB-C port, and a stylus slot.

A May 18 launch may happen. There is no leak or rumor about the official unveiling but the phone render shows ‘May 18’ on the screen. It could present on Monday, May 18, but don’t expect too hard.