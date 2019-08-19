The LG Stylo 5 is no stranger to us since the phone was made available by Cricket Wireless just last month. It’s not enough that one network carries the new phone. T-Mobile now offers the Android phone. T-Mobile simply followed Metro, its prepaid brand, in introducing the mid-range phone to the market. As with previous LG Stylo models, this one supports a stylus pen so you can start sketching, draw, or taking down notes. If most specs are premium, we can consider it as a Samsung Galaxy Note series rival but features are basic.

LG’s mid-range Stylo 5 boasts a 6.2-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB RAM, microSD card slot, 32GB onboard storage, 13MP rear camera with LED flash, fingerprint scanner, 3500 mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, and 3D surround sound. The rear cam arrives with autofocus, portrait mode, full HD video recording, and a basic LED flash.

The 5MP selfie shooter comes with a wide-angle lens. The basic Google Lens, GIF Capture, and AI cam are some of the smartphone’s special image features.

Metro sells the LG Stylo 5 for $239.99. However, it will be more expensive with T-Mobile. The $275 of $11/month for two years is a good price already. We’re not sure why the latter is pricier.

The phone comes with a stylus which makes it perfect for those always-on-the-go working. But if you’re not really the person who needs a stylus, you can just try the Moto G7 Power which also costs $240.

The T-Mobile LG Stylo 5 still comes with an obvious forehead and chin. Even the side bezels are significant so don’t expect this to be ahead in terms of display tech.

