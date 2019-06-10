Nothing much to say here but the LG Stylo 4 is getting a follow-up soon as per a recent tweet from Sudhanshu Ambhore. The self-confessed Android fanboy has previously shared important information that actually turned out to be true. First, he shared the Oppo Reno sub-brand by showing a smartphone image. The following month, he presented the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phone cases with photos of the Pixel 3a series. This time, protective phone cases for the LG Stylo 5.

This is the first time we’re mentioning the LG Stylo 5 but we’re crossing our fingers the other South Korean tech giant will make an announcement. The phone cases here look legit and they give us a clue on what to expect.

Last year’s LG Stylo 4 was announced around the same time so a June release is a possibility. In the United States, it could be out via T-Mobile.

LG’s Stylo 5 is expected to have a dual rear and single selfie shooter. There is a flash on the rear between two sensors. The one at the bottom could be a rear fingerprint scanner but we see an on-screen sensor on one image. The phone’s shape is similar to the LG G8’s.

We don’t see a bezel-less display because of the very obvious chin and forehead. That said, this LG Stylo 5 will be introduced as another mid-ranger. It’s not the LG phone with triple rear cams that will be online-exclusive to India.

As for the specs, there isn’t any related detail provided but improvements can be expected as well. The LG Stylo 5 may have features better than these: a 6.2-inch screen, 1080p+ resolution, 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 2GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and 3300mAh with fast charging. The LG Stylo 5 may already run on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.