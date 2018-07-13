The LG G7 ThinQ is yet another premium flagship phone offering that is presently making the rounds in the market. We’ve got our hands-on on the device last May and learned many things since then. It won’t be sold by AT&T and we noted its notch isn’t a copy of the iPhone X. Global rollout started soon and we told you ‘7 things to remember’ if you’re thinking of getting one. Availability, pre-order, pricing, and release dates were announced and so far, the G7 ThinQ is winning over the LG V35 ThinQ.

The phone is now ready on Google’s Project Fi. Of course, there’s the durability test revealed the LG G7 is one sturdy phone as it wouldn’t scratch easily, and would survive moderate accidental bending. It’s also IP68 waterproof standard.

We believe LG doesn’t want you to open it according to IFIXIT’s own teardown analysis. This time, Zack Nelson is showing off his own teardown of the premium flagship device. As usual, he started with some heat to pry open the sealed device. A metal pry tool made opening easier but the heat must be consistent.

When the back panel is finally pulled away, you see one busy phone inside. Zack noted a lot is going on and we agree. Near the battery is a thin rivet never seen before. Further at the center is a big wireless charging coil. There’s the fingerprint scanner plus motherboard secured by several Phillips head screws.

Some of the LG G7 ThinQ’s components come with a lego connector for easier snapping on and off. Remove some parts and you see a ribbon cable, the 8MP front-facing camera, SIM card tray, and dual camera units that show GoPro lick technology. Near the bottom are the charging port and headphone jack. You can see the red rubber waterproofing so you know how water won’t get in. Around the USB-C is a blue rubber that also prevents water from coming in.

Watch the full teardown video below:

SOURCE: JerryRigEverything