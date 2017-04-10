In a special demo video, LG shows off the durability of the G6 and how its premium flagship smartphone is “built for the unexpected” using a Rube Goldberg machine. In this video, you will see the specs and features that are optimized for our busy lifestyle. The phone slides down from a panel pushing down transparent glass bricks that push another LG G6 into a basket and then down underwater showing how the unit is IP68 water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Another 66 slides down and poured with what appears to be rice grains to show that it is IP68 dust-resistant as well. The particles are blown off to push the phone again down from about a meter high to show the consumers its reliable build. The phone has passed a 1m straight drop-test and then tumbles inside an acrylic cross-shaped container that pushes the G6 to pass a freezing and heating test. Temperature is -20° to -60°C. Quick Charging 3.0 allows 50% charging done in 35 minutes but is guaranteed with battery safety, thanks to a heat pipe. Maximum temperature after charging is 35.05°C.

The video also shows us the beauty of the 5.7-inch FullVision Display (Dolby Vision and HDR10 supported), its minimalist design with no camera bump. The LG G6 moves to a different place and pushes what appears to be a switch to launch the phone aboard a drone.

LG reminds us of the G6’s cool features such as the dual wide angle camera, water and dust resistance, reliable build, quick charging, high resolution display, minimalistic design, and battery safety with heat pipe. It is “Innovation for a better life” according to LG and we can only agree.

We’ll see how this phone will fare in the sales game now that it is ready in the United States and has started shipping in international markets.

