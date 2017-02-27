When LG finally, officially announced its new flagship, the LG G6, there was a sigh of relief that it wasn’t modular like its predecessor, which failed dismally in the market. And since it’s months ahead of the other major flagship devices coming out, specifically Samsung’s and Apple’s, it might have an advantage being one of the first out the door. However, while they have already confirmed that it will be out in South Korea by the 10th, no word yet on when other markets will have it.

In an interview with The Investor at the Mobile World Congress, LG’s mobile chief Cho Juno said that after the failure of the LG G5, they have decided to sort of go back to basics in order to recover the losses from last year. The LG G6 doesn’t follow the modular format of last year’s flagship but instead has a bigger 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 FullVision screen and has slightly but not drastically upgraded the battery, processor, and cameras.

While Cho shared that it will hit Korean markets by March 10, he did not give a definite date as to when it will be released in other markets. He did say that they are expecting more sales from this than the LG G5 and the LG V20, which may actually be a competitor to the G6. But he said the former focuses on multimedia experiences while the latter is more for mass-market users.

The price of the LG G6 in South Korea will be starting at 899,800 won, which is around $800. It is still a bit steep probably for that mass-market they’re targeting, but it will still probably be cheaper than the other flagships coming out later this year like the Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8.

