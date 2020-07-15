Headed to take on the budget segment – LG’s new Aristo 5 smartphone has arrived on T-Mobile in the US. The phone doesn’t have much to show for features and specs, as you would expect from the entry-level phone if you are premium buyer – but if you want a secondary phone or don’t wish to bridge over the $150 mark – LG Aristo 5 presents a worth option. Aristo 5 is a successor to the Aristo 4+ and is newest entrant in Aristo series phones from LG.

It comes with a 5.7-inch touchscreen display inside a thick bezel which is a common sight on budget smartphones. Aristo 5 display has a resolution of 720×1520 pixel and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. Nokia 2.3 is another entry-level phone with a similar processor which is slated to launch soon.

Aristo 5 comes with a rather acceptable 3,000mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 10 out of the box. It is a dual camera phone – you will find a 13MP primary camera and a second 5MP wide-angle lens on the back, while a 5-megapixel waterdrop notch selfie camera on the front.

Aristo 5 comes with just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via MicroSD card. Weighing only 146g, the phone is available in single silver color back and blackish bezel. You will find LG’s phone a little offsetting because it comes with Micro-USB slot and not USB Type-C but it does include Bluetooth v5 and Wi-Fi for connectivity.

LG Aristo 5 is available on T-Mobile for a downright $150 or $6.25 per month for 24 months. The phone is also available on Metro where it is listed for $159.99.