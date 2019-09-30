Three new budget-friendly Android smartphones are available on T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless. While the market is all going crazy with new premium flagship phones and upcoming foldable phones, here’s T-Mobile releasing affordable phones for everyone. The LG Aristo, LG K40, and the Alcatel INSIGHT are now ready from the two mobile carriers. These phones aren’t that low, entry-level. They have decent specs that make them good enough to be your secondary or backup phone or something to give your child as his first smartphone.

The LG Aristo 4+ (pictured above) comes equipped with a 5.45-inch HD screen with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, Panda King Glass Screen Protection, 13MP rear camera with PDAF, 5MP selfie camera, Portrait mode, 2890 mAh battery, 16GB onboard memory, 2GB RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, WiFi, USB, and Qualcomm MSM8917 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Processor. The phone runs on Android but no mention what version yet. Full price on T-Mobile is $162.50 but you can get it for only $6.50 per month for two whole years.

The LG K40 is slightly more expensive than the LG Aristo 4+ at $206.25 with a monthly payment fee of $8.25 if you wish to get it under installment. This one also comes with a 13MP PDAF rear camera and 5MP front camera. The screen is bigger at 5.7-inch HD+ and 1280 x 720 pixels.

Other features include fingerprint unlock, facial recognition, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Portrait Mode, 32GB ROM, 2GB RAM, and the same Panda King Glass Screen Protection. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 1.8GHz Octa-Core chipset and a 2890mAh battery.

Last but not least is the Alcatel INSIGHT from Cricket Wireless. It’s the cheapest among the three at only $79.99. This one boasts a 5-inch Full View Display with TCL TV technology, Dragontrail glass for added screen protection, 5MP rear ith LED flash and 2MP front cameras with screen flash, compact design, Wi-Fi Calling, and a 2200mAh battery with Battery Saver Mode. The new Alcatel budget phone runs on Android Pie (Go edition).