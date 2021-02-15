Lenovo started the year right by introducing a new Lenovo Tab. That was apart from the four new, budget-friendly Motorola smartphones. Now the Lenovo Tab P11 is getting a follow-up in the form of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. This is more of a mid-range tablet that was designed and improved especially for the new normal. Lenovo has been busy with its Lenovo Tab and Smart Tab devices for the whole family. The latest is this Pro model available initially in India.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is more like a premium model with a INR 44,999 price tag (around $620). You can get it from Lenovo, Amazon, or Flipkart. Choose between the Platinum Grey or Slate Grey version.

The tablet works with a keyboard attachment but its optional for INR 9,999 ($168). You can already get the tablet and the keyboard as part of a bundle for INR 49,999 ($688). The tablet also works with a stylus called as the Precision Pen 2. It’s also an optional accessory. It’s more similar to the Apple Pencil with its 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity so it could also be expensive in India.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon 730G processor, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a 128GB UFS 2.1 expandable storage. It features a large 11.5-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, 100% sRGB coverage, 500 nits of brightness, DR10 support, and Dolby Vision. The device also offers Lenovo Eye Care mode which is already TÜV Rheinland-certified.

The Android 10-powered Lenovo Tab P11 Pro also features the following: JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm audio jack, dual mic array, smart voice mid-field DSP, 8MP selfie cameras, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Dimensions of the aluminum alloy body are 264.3 x 171.4 x 6.9mm. It weighs 485 grams, housing the large 8600mAh battery. The battery already offers QuickCharge 3.0 support.