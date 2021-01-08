The Lenovo Tab P11 is one of the several new products from Lenovo that can help consumers live in the new normal. In a time when technology is more essential than ever, it is recommended that you get the best according to your budget. Get something reliable whether for home, school, or work. You can get one that can be used many ways for productivity or entertainment because sometimes, all you need is just one gadget for all your mobile computing needs.

Lenovo’s Tab P11 can work as a tablet and laptop in one. It is mainly an Android tablet but you can attach a keyboard so you can type with more convenience. For the more creative ones, there is the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 that allows you to draw, scribble, or take down notes. The device offers pen support and smarter features so you can get things done whether you are working, checking out the news, connect via social media, and more.

Lenovo Tab P11 Specs and Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 comes equipped with an 11-inch 2K HD touchscreen IPS LCD screen with 400 nits of brightness, Eye Care mode technology, and TÜV Rheinland11 certification. You can choose between the Platinum Grey or Slate Grey aluminum-alloy chassis.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 662 mobile processor. It only offers LTE, 6GB of RAM, and up to 15 hours of battery. The hybrid tablet features the standard Microsoft Office apps and productivity apps from the Google Play Store.

Watch the product tour video of the Lenovo Tab P11 below:

For the kids, parents can take advantage of the Kids Space from Google. It’s a kids mode that offers videos, books, and apps that are appropriate for kids. There is also an 8MP selfie camera, Smart Privacy feature to blur background, and Dolby Atmos audio for an impressive audio experience.

The Lenovo Tab P11 is now available. Price tag reads $229.99. This is actually the mid-range variant of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro introduced in September last year.