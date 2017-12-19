It’s amazing what kind of power lies inside high-end smartphones these days, and it’s no wonder why companies like Razer are seriously proposing that you play your games with a smartphone. Of course, mobile games on the Play Store are designed for casual gaming. But what if you want to play the hardcore blockbuster games available on Android TV and the NVIDIA Shield? Will that even be possible on a smartphone?

Thanks to Reddit user “blackman9”, there is now a legal way of installing such games like Borderlands 2, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Resident Evil 5, and recently The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on your smartphone. The method is fully legal and doesn’t even require root access. Of course, these games properly running on your phone is a totally different story, but you can sure give it a try.

The method will have you “spoofing” Google Play Store to show that you have an NVIDIA Shield device (even if you don’t really have one). With the use of a third party app called the YALP store, you can now download apps in APK format, and so install it to any Android device you want. Of course, running games with high spec requirements on your smartphone will not guarantee success each time. Check out the full instructions via the source link below.

According to comments on the official Reddit thread, games like The Talos Principle, Grim Fandango, and The Walking Dead S03 may work on a smartphone with sufficient muscle to run them. If we’re talking about Metal Gear or Borderlands 2, you may have to expect that your phone – however great it is – to fail.

SOURCE: XDA