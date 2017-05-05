You may not be a great baseball player in real life but you can be one, at least, in the digital realm. We’ve tried a number of baseball-themed games but not one helped improved your game. There’s the Super Mega Baseball, Baseball Superstars, and RBI Baseball 14. There’s even the MLB Manager app for you to feel and experience how it is to manage a professional baseball team.

Don’t give up just yet because maybe this game will finally be able to teach you. ‘Home Run High’ looks like another cutesy pixelated game but it will give you that feeling of victory as the school baseball team wins. It will take you back to your high school where you tried very hard to learn the sport.

Maybe you’re still a young kid trying your best to understand the game, you can do so by playing this mobile game that will have you do practice drills like pitching or batting cages. Actually, you’re the trainer here who will build a conducive environment for the players. You will be installing batting cages, showers, and other equipment for your team.

Your goal is to be an effective trainer and not just become a good player youself. The goal here is to understand how it is to train a team of unruly guys so you can see for yourself how challenging it is to become a baseball player yourself. You already know that but handling a group is different. You also have to make sure that they are studying because you know, life isn’t all about sports.

Download Home Run High from the Google Play Store