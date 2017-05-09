Qualcomm has recently added new processors to its line of chipsets ideal for mid-range phones. The new Snapdragon 660 and 630 are follow-ups to the Snapdragon 652 and 625 that were installed in numerous mid-rangers like the HTC 10 Lifestyle, Remix Pro, Nubia z17 mini, and the Vivo X7 and X7 Plus.

Naturally, the new Snapdragon systems on chip from Qualcomm will offer faster connectivity, more efficient battery life, more power, and newer features. The top US chipset maker promises “high-end features coming to more devices” with the availability of these two Snapdragon processors.

With this development, we can expect the newer phones, even just the mid-range ones, will be able to include high quality features at more affordable prices. The features we probably see on expensive flagship phones may soon be available on upcoming mid-range phones.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms are able to support more superior connections, artificial intelligence, improved battery life, better security, and higher quality images. According to Qualcomm, some of the more important features such as Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX), Qualcomm Kryo CPU, and the Qualcomm Spectra camera ISP are previously found in the more expensive Snapdragon 800 processors.

Expect the following from these latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 chipsets:

• 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP support

• 4K video capture and playback

• support up to 13MP + 13MP (S630) and 16MP + 16MP (S660) for dual cameras

• support for Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine SDK

• Qualcomm EcoPix display technology

• Improved Qualcomm TruPalette technology, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec is,

• Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 LTE modem

• RF Front End support

• Support for Bluetooth 5

• Qualcomm All-Ways Aware technology

• Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

• enhance Qualcomm mobile security

SOURCE: Qualcomm