Expect them Japanese to come up with innovative, unique, or sometimes weird products. We don’t know how you will categorize this new phone but the “rafre” is definitely interesting. This Japan market-exlusive model is a washable phone. Believe it or not, this isn’t the first. It’s already the second washable phone, next to that washable smartphone introduced at the MWC 2016. We have forgotten that one but now we remember it was the V-squared by Saygus.

We haven’t heard anything new about the V-squred phone but we know it’s been delayed. Perhaps it’s time that a new OEM claims the honor of releasing a “washable” phone. This term is actually more of a great way to describe that the phone is waterproof and water-resistant.

Even if you run water through the phone, it will still be okay. The image above tells us that yes, you can wash it like it’s one dirty dish. Thinking about it, being washable is not weird at all because you can wash away the dirt that usually accumulates in the device. It’s more than just washable–it’s a hand-soap-washable smartphone. So yes, you can say it is soap-resistant as well.

KDDI will be Kyocera’s service provider for this smartphone. It’s said to be life-proof and feature’s gesture-recognition technology. It will be available this March in three color options: Clear White, Pale Pink, and Light Blue.

Phone boasts of a cooking app that can be controlled with hand gestures. Specs and features include a 13 megapixel camera, 5MP selfie cam, image-processing AINOS Engine, Phase Detection AF, Auto HDR, 3000mAh battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. No information on pricing yet.