Niantic CEO John Hanke has spoken up about having three more major updates to their hit game Pokemon GO this year, after the first major update already pushed Generation 2 mons to the game. That’s an addition of 80 more new Pokemon for people to catch, and you know these guys, they gotta catch ‘em all. These three major updates should bring excitement back to the game, as they might just bring out the legendary Pokemon, for real.

Hanke, in an interview with Wired magazine, said that legendary Pokemon – your Mewtwo, Mew, Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres for instance – will definitely be seen in the game this year. “I can say with certainty that we will see more of that this year,” the Niantic CEO said, when asked about when the legendary Pokemon will appear in Pokemon GO.

Another major update will be rehashing the gym battle system. “They just don’t work as well as we wish they would,” Hanke admitted. “We will overhaul this aspect of the game to ensure more teamwork and to give people a bigger incentive to receive the rewards from gym battles.” Hanke said that they have a lot invested in the teamwork part of the game and they are committed to seeing that happen.

There’s a mystery around the third major update he alluded to, which he did not mention the rest of the interview. One can only hope that this would finally be the peer-to-peer battling that so many people have wanted since the beginning of the game.

