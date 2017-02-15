Pokémon GO will be rolling out an update this week that is one of the largest Niantic has put out since they launched the hit augmented reality game. The update will incorporate into the game over 80 new Pokémon from the Johto region, informally known as the Generation II mons. The code for the update also mentions some new features in the gameplay.

Officially, Niantic has announced that a lot of new features will be added in this huge update, bumping the game up to version 0.57.2. First up, new Pokémon from the Johto region – made popular in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games – will be coming to the game. There will also be a difference now with the new “Evolve” feature and the standard “Upgrade”, when leveling up your mons. Niantic also announced a new item carousel made available for you for berries and such when encountering Pokémon, and that these mons might react in different new ways now when you try to catch them.

Unofficially – and this from the SlashGear APK mine – some features have appeared in the code which we are excited about. For instance, the code mentions “shiny” and “sparkly” Pokémon, probably to give you a visual hint that this particular mon is special in some way. There’s also mention of a “Critical Catch” – which alludes to a type of toss that will defy odds and catch a Pokémon every single time. Is this the Master Ball, though?

Hopefully all of you who are still playing Pokémon GO will get excited about this new update – probably rolling out today or tomorrow. Niantic is also hoping that this update will draw in some of the earlier players who just gave up on the game. But we think the one that will really get them back will be peer-to-peer battling. Hopefully soon, eh?

SOURCE: Niantic