Say you want to use a new app, but you notice it asks for a gazillion permissions. How cool would it be to be able to run that app in a sandbox where it would run correctly but would have no access to your personal data? Well, pretty cool, as a matter of fact – developer “oasisfeng” has created “Island” just for this very reason.

You may know “oasisfeng” from the famous Greenify app. Now here comes Island, and app for sandboxing your other apps, so to speak. You can clone an installed app, and then run it in the sandbox so it can’t access personal data like call logs, contacts, photos, etc. You can also freeze the app outside the sandbox so that it stops all the target app’s background processes.

With a recent update, Island now has a “God mode” where you can freeze any app without cloning it – and all of this without the need for root access. Common uses of this app include situations like testing permission-hungry apps, using two accounts on the same app in parallel, and archiving rarely used apps so that they don’t even run in the background.

The app is still in “unreleased” status in Google Play, which means it is still in beta. The app has some wonderful features, but you will find that there may be some unstable elements – as you would expect from an app currently in development. Read the official XDA thread for more info (see source link below).

SOURCE: XDA