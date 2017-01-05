This is the first time we’re featuring something related to sneaker brand New Balance. No, there’s no hi-tech sneakers designed by the company but it recently teamed up with Intel to come up with a smartwatch. Okay, this sounds interesting because back in November, we were told that Intel was possibly moving away from wearables. This was after backing out of the tablet and smartphone market and canceling SoFIA and Broxton chips. Now we’ve got news that it has worked again with another company to release the New Balance RunIQ, a new Android Wear-powered smartwatch that is aimed for the runners.

The New Balance RunIQ comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, 512MB RAM, 4GB onboard storage, GPS, optical heart-rate monitor, Intel Z34XX processor, an a 24-hour battery. If you are using GPS and the heart rate monitor, it can only last a maximum of five hours.

Just like any other smartwatch, it receives alerts and notifications via WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity. Pair it with your Android phone and receive mails, messages, and stream from Google Play Music. For New Balance RunIQ users, there’s the New Balance Global Run Club platform you can use to share your routes and accomplishments with other runners.

This isn’t the first time Intel partnered with other brands to produce a wearable product. There’s the Intel Curie-powered Fossil smartwatch, as well as, the TAG Heuer Connected Android Wear smartwatch.

The New Balance RunIQ is now listed for pre-order at NewBalance.com. It will cost you $299.99 and will be available beginning February 1 on New Balance Stores and other retailers.

