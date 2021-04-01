Believe it or not, Instagram is already a decade old. We have seen how the photo sharing app has grown into the kind of powerful app it is now. It has its own community of Instagram influencers and enthusiasts. Instagram has also been through a lot of transformations especially ever since Facebook acquired the startup in 2012. The Android version was soon released and the IG community rapidly expanded further. A number of changes, improvements, and new features have been introduced the past few years and we believe more will be made.

While waiting for the Instagram version for 13 and below, Instagram has announced another improvement. The Remix feature can now be used in Reels. This way, you can come up with your own reel next to what is already available.

Remix is another great way to collaborate with friends on Instagram. Feel free to respond to them, capture your reaction, and bring magic to trends with Remix.

See how you can use Remix:

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

Remix is only one of the many features on Instagram. You can let your creativity flow with Instagram Reels Remix. See if you can come up with fun videos that can go viral.

In this day and age when TikTok is considered a national security concern in some countries, you may try Reels Remix. You see, Instagram seems to be getting more serious with all the trends. There’s already the Instagram Lite, Vertical Stories feed, Vanish Mode, and even cross-platform messaging. We believe more are in the works so we’ll see.