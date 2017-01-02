We remember when Sony said that 2016 would be its make-or-break year in the mobile business. The company launched the Sony Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XA, Xperia X Performance, and Xperia X. The Z line was replaced by the X series. Instead of the Xperia Z6, Sony announced the Xperia X together with two more variants. True enough, the five phones we said were being prepped for the previous year were launched.

Looks like the past year was good enough as Sony is rumored this early on in 2017 to launch a new Xperia X. SlashLeaks, a new rival of EvLeaks and Onleaks, has recently posted an image of what is said to be the next Xperia X phone expected to be introduced at the upcoming CES in Las Vegas.

Know as the “New Xperia X”, this phone appears with the #TheGreatest hashtag which we think is the tagline. This could be “the greatest” smartphone ever by Sony but of course, any OEM usually thinks that of any new premium flagship device. No information on the specs but the phone to have very slim bezels.

It also looks like the older Xperia X with its rectangular design. Yup, Sony seems to be keeping that one but we’re hoping for another metal build. Looking forward to this 2017 Xperia X to be unveiled at the CES this week.

VIA: /LEAKS