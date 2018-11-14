Smartphones coming in different and exclusive color versions, more often than not, sell more than the basic colors. However, most of them come in limited numbers. As for Samsung, the South Korean tech giant is launching an Ice Blue color variant of the premium flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ just in time for the holidays. There’s only one problem though: it’s only exclusive in China, at least, for now. This reminds us of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple also exclusive in its native country but we recently heard it will also roll out in other countries.

Samsung already has the Coral Blue Galaxy S9 and S9+. The Ice Blue version features a lighter blue gradient that is “cool” to the eyes. It’s a refreshing color you may want it because it may remind you of winter.

The Ice Blue Samsung Galaxy S9 joins the other more attractive colors like Burgundy Red and Sunrise Gold. You can pre-order for the Ice Blue model now if you live in China.

Pricing starts at CNY 5,500 ($792) for the Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ 128GB model costs CNY 6,500 ($935).

The smartphone will be released in the Chinese market beginning November 20, Tuesday. It will already come with a wireless charger inside the box.

SOURCE: Samsung (1),(2)