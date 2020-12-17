Over a year ago, we noted that Huawei was still planning to use Android OS for flagship phones. But then HarmonyOS was introduced and we learned it’s not just for smartphones. The Chinese OEM decide dto run it on other systems like smart TVs and in-car ecosystem. We also said Harmony OS aka Hongmeng OS will be widely used next year. A few months ago, the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta was made ready for developers. Fast forward to this week, the Harmony OS 2.0 first beta is available for more Huawei devices.

HarmonyOS is a new operating system for the Internet of Everything. The company is hoping it will be able to work with more developers and partners to build a better and smarter ecosystem. Officially, HarmonyOS 2.0 Mobile Developer Beta Version has just been released by Huawei.

The beta version is ready for partners and developers who may want to try HarmonyOS 2.0 and bring the OS to their apps and products. It brings a number of new features and enhancements plus over 15,000 APIs that can be used for smartphones, wearables, apps, cars, and large screens. The beta version also delivers DevEco Studio 2.0 Beta3 and distributed UI controls and application framework.

More updates will be released in the coming new year. Huawei will be updating Hongmeng OS for the smartphone with the necessary improvements. Huawei’s main goal is to offer different OEMs and multiple devices related experiences powered by both AI and 5G.

See the Huawei HarmonyOS 2.0 mobile beta in action below:

At the moment, according Huawei, there are more than 120 mainstream app builders that use Harmony OS. Some popular names include China UnionPay, IFlytek, Yoku Video, and JD.com. The new OS appears to be gettting more widely used, at least, in China so we can assume the company is okay now without Android.