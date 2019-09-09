The next few weeks are crucial for Huawei. It will launch the Mate 30 series and the highly-anticipated Mate X foldable phone. Before the Mate X is released, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be revealed first. By then, we’ll know if Huawei is still using the Android OS or its own mobile platform known as Harmony OS aka Hongmeng. Rumor has it will no longer support Android which means no more Google apps. And before that one happens, one old Huawei flagship will be released with the new Android 10.

The Huawei P30 Po has been re-introduced over the weekend. It’s mainly an upgraded version of the original model released earlier this year. Perhaps the top Chinese OEM wants to tell the world that it still can use Google’s Android 10.

The Mate 30 is highly anticipated but it may not come with a certification from Google. We’re almost sure about that, no thanks to restrictions by the US government. The US trade ban is in full swing so it’s been a tough few months for the top Chinese OEM.

We’ll know the fate of the Mate 30 on September 19. After that, we hope to see the Huawei Mate X. As for the Huawei P30 Pro, there is no doubt it can run on the latest Android 10 because it’s already powered by Android 9 Pie. Huawei still has a license for the 2019 flagship and so it can still get the appropriate update. We’re guessing Huawei wants to retain the trust of the public.

The new Huawei P30 Pro is now available in two new colors: Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue. The two joins the previous color options: Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Pearl White, and Black. The “new Huawei P30 Pro” will come with the new Android 10. If you want the “latest” phone from Huawei still with Android OS, then you may consider this one.