The next Huawei P flagship series is set to be introduced in a few weeks. We already mentioned there may be three variants to be announced: the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and a Huawei P40 Lite. Much has been said about the regular Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro but nothing much on the Huawei P40 Lite until this week. Specs and images of the P40 leaked with a penta-camera system just before 2019 ended and then more renders surfaced. The Leica penta-camera system was already confirmed and we’ve seen the new camera module design.

But surprise, surprise. Huawei has just launched the Huawei P40 Lite in Europe. It’s only the Lite variant but still, its appearance gives us a glimpse of the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 Lite actually looks a lot like the Huawei nova 6 SE that launched last December 2019 so we can say this is just a rebrand.

The Huawei P40 Lite is only a mid-range offering. It only runs on a Kirin 810 processor and EMUI 10. The latter is actually based on Android 10 but no other Google Services can be used. Other specs and features include a 6.4-inch LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution, punch-hole in the upper left for the 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 lens, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 4200mAh battery with USB-C 40W charging. Storage expansion is possible with an NM card.

When it comes to imaging, you will see a square camera module on the rear. There are four cameras headlined by a 48MP main shooter plus an 8MP ultrawide cam + 2MP macro camera + a MP depth sensor. A fingerprint reader can be found on the side while the 3.5mm headphone jack is still there.

The Huawei P40 Lite costs €299 which is about $328. You can place your pre-order beginning on March 2. You may get a free pair of Freebuds 3. Delivery will start on March 7 while retailers will have the phone by March 16.