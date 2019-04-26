The pop-up selfie camera design is this year’s notch. Last year, the rage was all about the notch on the front display, housing the selfie camera, and resulting in an almost bezel-less screen. To achieve a fully bezel-less display, there are two possibilities: use a pop-up selfie shoot or implement a slider mechanism. Think Vivo V15/V15 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo NEX, Samsung Galaxy A80, OPPO F11 Pro, OPPO Find X, Honor Magic 2, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. These phones have hidden the selfie cameras, eliminating the need for a notch or a camera hole.

We can’t say if the two designs that hide the front-facing cameras will become standards in the market but we won’t be surprised at all if top OEMs like Huawei use them. The Samsung Galaxy A80 launched with a slider design and rotating cameras.

Huawei used the same idea on the Honor Magic 2. The Chinese company is expected to use the design more in the future. The pop-up selfie cam design may also be used by Huawei as shown off in the renders of the Huawei P Smart Z.

The Huawei P30 series still features a notch but a next phone offering could have the pop-up selfie camera design. Even the Huawei P Smart 2019 Edition still uses a dewdrop notch.

The next phones, the Huawei P Smart Z and the Huawei P Smart X, could be released in the Netherlands first since the renders appeared on a Dutch website.

The Huawei P Smart Z mid-range phone is said to boast the following specs and features: 6.59-inch Full HD+ screen, 2340 × 1080 pixel resolution, 391ppi, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 16MP pop-up selfie camera and f/2.0 lens, octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery. The rear dual cameras are a combination of 16MP f/1.8 and 2MP f/2.4 sensor.

Huawei will maintain the 3.5mm headphone port and rear fingerprint scanner. Color options include Blue, Green, and Black. Pricing may start at €210 ($234).