Huawei recently rolled out the latest MediaPad entry. Officially called as the MediaPad T3, this device has been anticipated by the Chinese fans since we mentioned the OEM will unveil MediaPad T3 and M3 tablets in four different variants. As early as February, we reported the T3 clearing TENAA. This entry-level 8-inch tablet is finally available and ready to make waves in the mid-range tablet category.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 is available in two variants. The first model features an 8-inch screen with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor while the second is a smaller 7-inch variant with only a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek MT8127 processor. The Huawei MediaPad T3 8.0 also boasts of either 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB internal storage, IPS display, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 5MP rear camera, 2MP selfie shooter, 4800mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat topped by EMUI 5.1. You can also choose between the WiFi (KOB-W09) and Wi-Fi/LTE (KOB-L09) models.

The smaller and less powerful MediaPad T3 comes with only 1GB or 2GB RAM, 8GB or 16GB onboard storage, 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, 3100mAh battery, and only Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS with EMUI 4.1. As for pricing, the Huawei MediaPad T3 7 will be €129 which is around $135 while the MediaPad T3 8.0 will be €219 ($235) and €239 ($256) for the LTE version.

VIA: GSMArena