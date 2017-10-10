If you’re looking forward to the Oreo update for the Huawei Mate 9, the Chinese manufacturer just took a step closer to releasing that specific update. Huawei has just opened a limited public beta program to test the Oreo software on the Huawei Mate 9 flagship phone, so if you want to be one of the early users for this – you might want to check this out.

With Huawei set to launch the new flagship devices in the Huawei Mate 10 variants, those will be the first ones to get Oreo software. The Mate 9 will still have to undergo beta testing, but it’s actually good news for Mate 9 owners that the beta testing is now ongoing. You can actually take part if you want to.

There are a few steps to doing this. You will need to download the latest Huawei Beta app via the official page. Also, you need to make sure that your Mate 9 is rocking the latest firmware, which is MHA-L29C432B194. If you still haven’t updated to this firmware – the beta program won’t even show in the app.

So all you need to do now is to log into the app with a valid Huawei account, and search for the beta program to join. Of course, Huawei will need to confirm your application to the program, and you will receive the update via OTA if you qualify. We need to remind you that since this is beta software, there will be bugs and things that don’t work. But if you’re ok with that, then go ahead and jump in.

SOURCE: HuaweiBlog.de