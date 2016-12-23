We imagine that the people at DxOMark are not so easily convinced of marketing hype when it comes to mobile device and smartphone cameras. This happened to the Huawei P9, with the much-hyped Leica dual camera setup – it didn’t get much love from the DxOMark experts. The Huawei Mate 9 is a different beast altogether, and it gets some much deserved recognition from DxOMark.

The Huawei Mate 9 received a glowing score of 85 from mobile camera standards specialists DxOMark. That’s just 4 points down from the highest rated Google Pixel (89 points). Compared to the lackluster score of the Huawei P9 – which only got a score of 80 even with the Leica dual cam – this is a big improvement indeed. The Huawei Mate 9 retains the dual camera setup and the Leica branding, but it seems that the Kirin 960 chipset and 20MP dual Leica optics work better than here than in the Huawei P9.

DxOMark praises the Huawei Mate 9 for very good detail preservation, something anybody would appreciate in a mobile camera. The dual camera setup also has very nice and accurate white balance, as well as proper exposures. When the outside environment is cloudy, that creates some issues for the Huawei Mate 9, but really not much.

So Huawei made a real effort this time to make the camera for the Mate 9 phablet up to standards, and it made DxOMark stand up and notice. You can consider this a great improvement for Huawei, which puts the Mate 9 right up there with Samsung S6 Edge, the Apple iPhone 7, and the LG G5. Not bad company.

SOURCE: DxOMark