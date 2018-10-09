The top Chinese OEM will be unveiling the new Huawei Mate 20 series phone. We’ve seen the Mate 20 Lite already and we can’t wait for the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. There is no shortage of information because we’ve been seeing images and specs leaked since August and we’ve probably mentioned many things that can only be considered as rumors. We’re taking all details with a grain of salt but we’re equally excited to confirm if the Mate 20 will arrive with a front 3D camera, waterdrop notch, and triple rear shooters.

We only knew about the Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro but the company just shared another teaser for the October 16 launch event. A quick video was posted with an interesting hashtag: #HUAWEIMate20X.

We’re assuming it’s for a Huawei Mate 20X. The phone is also expected to offer “Higher Intelligence” and “Ultimate Performance“. To be honest, it’s the first time we’re learning about this variant.

The Huawei Mate 20X could be a new model or it could be the Pro version. The video doesn’t say much except that it’s cooler and offers longer gaming. The phone appears as a block of ice so yes, the Huawei Mate 20X will be one “cool” phone.

The device will also be announced on October 16 in London, UK. Let’s just wait and see.