Next to the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Huawei Mate 20 series is perhaps the most leaked flagship in the market today. The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have been part of the rumor mill for weeks and were finally unveiled yesterday. We’ve got our hands-on feature and we can say it really is all about the cameras. The number of cameras at the rear is odd–three–although it’s just the same as on the Huawei P20 Pro released at the beginning of the year.

The Huawei Mate 20 arrived with the Mate 20 Pro and the Huawei Mate 20 X and we’ve showed you our hands-on feature a while ago. We only heard about the ‘X’ variant last week when a video teaser surfaced online. The Mate 20 Pro’s 6.39-inch screen is huge already but the Mate 20 X’s is even larger at 7.2-inches with an even bigger 5000mAh battery so yes, the Mate 20 X is a bigger version of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

So there are four Mate 20 phones in total: the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and the Mate 20 X. Don’t be confused because each one has a different target market.

The Huawei Mate 20 X particularly is for those looking for a more business-like phablet as it also works with the Huawei M-Pen. In that case, the phone can rival the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Huawei Mate 20 X

The Huawei Mate 20 X is massive. It is powerful with the Kirin 980 processor and is “cool” with the Graphene Film and Vapor Chamber Cooling System. It boasts an IP53 water and dust-resistant rating. The cooling system comes in handy when you’re up to play mobile games for hours. You see, this one can also be considered as a gaming phone with its ability to transform into something like a Nintendo Switch with the help of a special gaming connector accessory.

Other features of the Huawei Mate 20 X are as follows: a 7.2-inch OLED screen, teardrop-style notch, 2244 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18.7:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 40MP Ultra-wide-angle Lecia Triple Camera setup, and an LED flash. Price tag reads around 900 Euro when it rolls out next Friday, October 26.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The other pro Huawei Mate 20 Pro is still every inch a professional and premium smartphone offering. It boasts a 6.39-inch OLED screen with 3120 × 1440 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also features a notch where a 3D Depth Sensing Camera is placed.

We’ve got the pricing details for these new premium Huawei Android phones:

• Huawei Mate 20 (standard variant) – 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, €799 ($925)

• Huawei Mate 20 (standard variant) – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, €849 ($983)

• Huawei Mate 20 X – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, €899 ($1,041) | October 26

• Huawei Mate 20 Pro – 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, €1049 ($1,215)

• Huawei Watch GT Sport – €199 ($230)

• Huawei Watch GT Classic – €249 ($288)

• Huawei Band 3 Pro – €99 ($114)

• Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS – 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, €1695 ($1,964)

• Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS – 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage, €2095 ($2,428)

VIA: SlashGear (1),(2)