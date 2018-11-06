We only feature teardowns of smartphones that we think are worthy of our attention. We know tech groups like Ifixit also thinks the same thing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a premium flagship or just a mid-range. There are some devices that we find interesting, therefore, we want to know what’s inside. The latest subject is the premium Huawei Mate 20 Pro that’s been highly anticipated for many reasons. It boasts triple cameras, Qi-standard wireless charging, and those 3D Live Object and 3D Live Emoji.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been the talk of the town since it became official together with the Mate 20. It’s a premium device that is all about the cameras. Unfortunately, some units show faulty green screens.

This teardown lets us see what’s inside and what could possibly be causing the issues. We’re interested to know it’s a real winner.

The rear glass panel panel seems to be fragile but the heat gun makes it easy to open the smartphone. The fingerprint reader won’t be harmed because it’s no longer at the back. You easily see the bi-directional wireless charging coil that is said to work as both a transmitter and a receiver. Removing some screws also removes the midframe where the dual LED dual tone flash and the NFC antenna are placed.

The small motherboard is held by nine flex cables and an antenna cable. The camera layout is a bit different to give way to the 3D face unlock hardware and triple rear cameras.

IFixit detailed the other components inside:

• WCDMA/LTE bands 8/12/13/20/26/27

• Skyworks 78132-52 front-end module for WCDMA/LTE bands 7/30/40/41

• Skyworks 78131-21 front-end module for WCDMA/LTE bands 1/2/3/4/25/34/39

• Skyworks 7360-2A 04115.1 1821 MX RF module

• HiSilicon Hi6422 envelope tracker

• SKhynix H9HKNNNEBMBUDR-NEH LPDDR4 (likely with Huawei Kirin 980 layered underneath)

• NXP 80T37 (likely NFC controller)

• HiSilicon Hi1103 Wi-Fi chipset

• HiSilicon Hi6363 RF transceiver

• Dot projector

• 24 MP, ƒ/2.0, 26 mm-equivalent lens, borrowed from the P20 series

• Rangefinder / proximity sensor

• Flood illuminator

• Ambient light sensor

• IR camera

• Rectangle of mystery

• IDT P9221 1827SC SL-15 IDT wireless power receiver

• LMIK36 B8283V26 PHIL

• 35L35A B1AG1527 SG

• 871 3644TI C37H

The SIM trays support the new nano-memory by Huawei. This one has no 3.5mm headphone jack but the USB-C charging port is still present, mounted to a flex cable.

In summary, Ifixit says many components of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro are modular. They can be replaced easily and independently. To change the battery, you only need to remove the back panel and midframe. Amoung of adhesive is average so it requires a lot of disassembly.

