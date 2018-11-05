This is the first time we’re hearing this but Huawei may be facing a recall. Well, we’re crossing our fingers that’s the last resort but some units of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro are reportedly showing green screens. Not many phones are affected but Huawei employees are humble enough to take responsibility. There is no official statement from the top Huawei executives but the Director of Marketing and Communications for Huawei Finland released a statement and promised replacements will be given.

Here’s what the exec has to say: “We are investigating for a long time why a small part of phones have been green in some countries. In Finland, consumers get a new phone without charge if they have a faulty display.”

Before this, Huawei UK’s community forum manager also released a statement:

“The Mate 20 Pro uses an industry-leading flexible OLED screen featuring special design curved edges for an enhanced visual experience and holding comfort. This may lead to slight discoloration when viewed from different angles.

In extremely dim lighting conditions, when the screen brightness is too low, or when using dark wallpapers, these differences can be exaggerated. If the color cast affects your normal use, take your phone to an authorized Customer service Center for assistance.”

This isn’t an official statement from the Chinese OEM but we appreciate the explanation. We’re not convinced though this is simply a color shift because not all Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones show the problem.

Huawei is already well aware of the problem and those faulty phones will be replaced at no extra charge. No questions will be asked, just show the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with green screen to an official Huawei service center.

