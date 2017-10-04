We’re almost down with our countdown and anticipation for the new Google Pixel phones and other smart products from the tech giant so we’ll give more attention to Huawei now. The top Chinese OEM has the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro following the Mate 10 Lite (aka Maimang 6) recently unveiled in China. There’s also the Mate 10 Porsche Design which is a premium limited edition. October 16 is still two weeks from today so we’re expecting more leaks and teasers will be published by different sources.

A comparison was just shared on Weibo showing the new Mate 10 Pro and the older Mate 9. The Mate 9 being compared to the Mate 10 Pro shows the newer model is narrower and shorter. We don’t know the exact dimensions but we’re assuming the noticeable change is because of the new 18:9 aspect ratio on the 6-inch screen.

There is nothing much to gather here but on the Mate 10 series, there is the lined area for the Leica dual camera lens and flash just above the rear fingerprint sensor. We’re guessing that is the antenna band so we can expect a faster mobile connection. So far, here are the features we know the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will have: 6-inch screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, Kirin 970 processor, NPU, Artificial Intelligence, 6GB RAM, and 64GB built-in storage.

We’re more than excited about this Huawei Mate 10 series as it will be AI smart and might come with a computer dock. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement.

VIA: Weibo