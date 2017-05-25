Following the Honor Band A2 fitness tracker and the Honor 6A budget phone, Huawei has also announced a new tablet for its sub-brand. The Honor Play Pad 2 is a new Android tablet entry that comes in two display sizes—9.6-inch and 8-inch—and in two variants: WiFi and WiFi plus 4G LTE. The tablet also comes in different memory variants so your choices are not limited.

The tablet will roll out in China starting on June 1. You can purchase them from Huawei’s online store, Vmall.com, Lynx, and Jingdong with a starting price of CNY 799 which is about $116.

Here are the prices for the various Honor Play Pad 2 models:

• Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) 2GB RAM/16GB storage, WiFi – CNY 799 (around $116)

• Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) 2GB RAM/16GB storage, WiFi + 4G LTE – CNY 999 ($145)

• Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) 3GB RAM/32GB storage, WiFi + 4G LTE – CNY 1,299 ($189)

• Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch) 2GB RAM/16GB storage, WiFi – CNY 999 ($145)

• Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch) 2GB RAM/16GB storage, WiFi + 4G LTE – CNY 1,299 ($189)

• Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch) 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, WiFi + 4G LTE – CNY 1,499 ($218)

Other features of the Honor Play Pad 2 include the HD IPS display, 1280 X 800 pixel resolution, 1.4GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, microSD card for storage expansion up to 128GB, and EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat. There’s also a 5MP rear cam with dual LED flash and a 2MP selfie shooter.

SOURCE: HONOR