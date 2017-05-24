Aside from the Honor Band 2A, Huawei also released a new smartphone in the form of the Honor 6A. It’s the latest budget-friendly offering from the Chinese OEM but is surprisingly built with a full-metal unibody design. The device already comes with a fingerprint scanner, some 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, 2GB or 3GB RAM, 4G LTE connectivity, and Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

The Honor 6A is listed with a CNY 799 price tag which is about $116 in the US. It will be ready for purchase online at JD.com and Vmall.com beginning on June 1 but you can now place your orders. Color options include Pink, Silver, Blue, or Gold.

The dual SIM smartphone sports a 5-inch screen, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 4G LTE, EMUI 5.1, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, and a microSD card for storage expansion up to 128GB. When it comes to imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera with 28mm 5P lens, Full-HD video recording, dual-LED flash, and PDAF. The selfie shooter is a 5MP camera. As for the battery, the 3020mAh batt is good enough to offer hours of music and video playback.

Huawei Honor 6A Key Specifications:

• OS: EMUI 5.1, Android 7.0 OS Nougat

• Processor: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

• Display: 5.0 IPS LCD, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 143.7 x 71 x 8.2mm

• Weight: 143 g

• Battery: 3020mAh

• RAM: 2GB/3GB

• Storage: 16GB/32GB(expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 5MP front

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G LTE

SOURCE: Honor