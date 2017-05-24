Huawei, through its Honor brand, recently announced a new health and fitness tracker that will benefit the health enthusiasts. If you’re looking at an alternative to Fitbit, Vivosmart, or the Garmin Forerunner, the Honor Band A2 can be a good option. This new device boasts of a small 0.96-inch OLED touch display, heart rate sensor, and IP67 certification so you know it can survive water, dust, and other elements.

This health band also works as a sleep and bike ride tracker, as well as, works over Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity to receive notifications, SMS, and calls.

Honor Band A2 works with phones running Android 4.4 OS and above. It can also support iOS devices so it’s not really exclusive to the Android community. There’s a small 95mAh battery but that is good enough to last up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. On standby mode, it can last longer up to 18 days.

This next-gen Honor Band will be available in China starting June 9 with a price tag that reads 199 yuan which is only $29. You can choose from any of these strap colors: Red, White, Black, and Green. The display area appears to be only ready in black.

SOURCE: Honor