Huawei had launched itself upon the US consumer market by peddling its Honor sub-brand in North America. The Honor 8 is a premium device sitting at the midrange price point to aggressively compete with the bigger brands’ midrange and flagship offerings. Now, Huawei is announcing that the device will finally get to taste Android Nougat by February 2017.

The Honor 8 will get the EMUI 5.0 update by February next year, and it is hyping on efficiency and a streamlined user interface as its highlights, apart from it being based on Nougat. There will be “more screen real estate” they say, so that may mean better-sized icons. And there will be a choice of whether to use the standard home screen layout or an app drawer, the latter being a new addition to EMUI.

If you remember, the Honor 8 is a pretty capable phone – a 5.2-inch FullHD (1080p) display powered by an octa-core Kirin 950 processor, supported by 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It retailed in the US market for USD$399, so it competes with most midrange and flagship level devices, and it’s not bad-looking too.

Honor 8 users will be looking towards February for this update. It will most likely be a big one, since it upgrades Marshmallow to Nougat. Get for it, 2 months is not that long a wait.