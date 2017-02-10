The Android N Beta Test program for Honor 8 was launched in the UK late last year and the beta version soon rolled out. We know Android Nougat is coming this February 2017 to the Huawei Honor 8 and looks like it’s almost here as Honor USA quickly showed off the EMUI 5 App Drawer via an animated GIF on Twitter.

The App Drawer on EMUI 5.0 was specifically shown and as promised, there are several changes and enhancements. Honor 8 is a flagship phone that’s been out in China, UK, and the US. The EMUI 5 will arrive with the final build of the Android 7.0 Nougat.

If you own an Honor 8 phone, expect to receive an OTA notification any time soon or in the next couple of days. It’s supposedly a global rollout but US and UK may receive it first. After the Honor 8, we’re expecting other smartphones from Huawei will receive the same chunky Nougat update like the Honor 6X later in March, Huawei V8, 8, G9 Plus, Nova, Note 8, Mate 8, P9, P9 Plus, and the MediaPad M3.

Android 7.0 Nougat OS will be released to half of them in the coming months. We’re hoping all will be updated to Nougat during this first half of the year.

SOURCE: Huawei Honor USA