The mid-range Honor 6X has been out since October last year in China. It was introduced ready with dual rear cameras and 4G VoLTE support. It was released in the United States and Europe only this January. The phone recently underwent a Durability Test by JerryRigEverything and sad to say, it failed miserably. Well, we’re not totally disappointed with it since you can’t really expect a budget-friendly, mid-range phone to survive rough tests meant only for flagships.

For those who own one, don’t worry because the Honor 6X is good enough. Just don’t expect it to perform excellently the way a Huawei premium flagship does.

The Huawei Honor 6X is mainly for those people looking for an affordable phone with good-enough specs. For $249, it’s actually very decent. Just make sure you don’t bend it on purpose and you use a protective cover. Phone was released with Marshmallow and EMUI 4.1 but now it’s getting the Nougat update this coming March.

No exact date has been given but the information was directly from Huawei. We’re not sure though how the EMUI 5 will appear on the Honor 6X or if it will be better from how it looks on the Mate 9. Let’s just wait and see for the official announcement from Huawei or watch out for any OTA alert.

