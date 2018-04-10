Huawei is busy. It always is. The Chinese OEM is one prolific phone maker. We know an Honor AI phone will be unveiled next month while the Huawei AppGallery was recently made available as its own app store. The Honor View10 was offered on Amazon with a discount and with the arrival of the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, we’re hearing more good news like the HiAI engine. In the United States, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro just got a big price cut while the Huawei P20 Lite was listed on Vodafone UK.

We’ll hear more from Huawei in the coming days, weeks, and months. We won’t be surprised if we learn new things every day because, for one, the brand isn’t giving up on the US market. There is also the fact that the Huawei P20 flagships topped DxOMark’s mobile photography standards.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro allow AI-powered photography. Now a new leak tells us the Honor 10 will be the next product offering. The phone is said to boast a dual-camera (12MP and 20MP) setup, AI feature, 5.8-inch screen with notch, and Kirin 970 processor. The official announcement will be on April 19, next week.

We’re looking forward to this April launch but does this mean it’s different from the London event set to happen on May 15? We’re not quite sure but we have a feeling

this Honor 10 is much different.

VIA: Weibo