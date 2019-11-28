Huawei has been facing challenges in the US, no thanks to the trade ban set by the Trump administration for fear that the Chinese tech giant is a threat to national security. The company is already the second mobile brand in the world, coming after Samsung. It displaced Apple in second place. When word got out that Google was cutting business with Huawei, many people were worried that revenue will be down but surprisingly, the numbers are up.

Huawei’s Q3 numbers are still doing great. Actually, the company is already on top even without the American market. What’s keeping it on its place are the other businesses with a focus on 5G technology. The latter is being used by different companies and OEMs and Huawei is at the helm of it.

The founder and CEO of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, is still positive the company can reach its dream of becoming number one in the world even without the help of Google. To be honest, we are not sure about that because Android plays a major role in most of the smartphones. Without the OS and apps from Google and the rest of the Android community, we think Huawei may have a hard time.

At the moment, Huawei’s market outside China is said to be shrinking especially after it was learned the Huawei Mate 30 wouldn’t run Android 10. It runs on EMUI 10 which is based on Android. However, there is no Google support and access to the Play Store.

Huawei won’t be sold in the US. We’re sure of that. It’s not going to happen ever. It may be okay with Huawei but the fact that many US firms are being restricted to deal with the company has been disheartening.

First, it was only Google, followed by other firms like Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom. Interestingly, Huawei is still being given a reprieve. The company can still be number one if it competes strongly in other categories. The chip business can be a great strategy but it will be a close fight.