Just like LG and Huaweu, HTC skipped the Mobile World Congress and didn’t introduce its flagship phone for this year. We just know the Taiwanese tech giant will be unveiling a new phone even after its mobile division was acquired by Google. We said HTC would be cutting down on releasing new devices but apparently, it’s because of the tech giant’s purchase of the brand. The HTC U12+ will be the only flagship phone from the company. It will be premium so don’t expect the entry-level U12, just the Plus variant.

The phone will be unveiled this coming May. That’s still over a month from today but the timing is just right because HTC doesn’t want to compete directly with other OEMs when new phones are about to roll out this April. If you may remember, the HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine was shown off at a tech event last February. We’re assuming the design will be the same with a full-screen bezel-less display.

Other specs and features we know so far include a 6-inch display, 3420mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. When it comes to imaging, the phone may be equipped with a dual 12MP plus 19MP lens camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera.

As with the older HTC phones, this one will also have the Edge Sense so you can “squeeze” the device to do different functions or activate frequently used features like the camera, instant messenger, or perhaps a social media network like Instagram or Facebook.

The release of this new HTC flagship phone is crucial because the company has been seeing dips in revenue and profits the past few quarters. We’re crossing our fingers Google and HTC will be able to sell more units of smartphones this year.

VIA: Focus Taiwan