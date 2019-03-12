HTC may be quiet these days but the company is reportedly planning to re-enter Indian market through licensing. It still has the HTC Exodus 1 blockchain smartphone while its 5G Hub is ready with 4K video streaming and low-latency gaming. The brand is set to improve on mobile strategy and smartphone sales this year with several mid-range and flagship offerings. The HTC U12 Life was announced last year but that doesn’t mean the Taiwanese HTC tech giant is forgetting the older models.

We’ve always known Android Pie update will be ready for HTC smartphones but nothing on a release date yet. HTC has confirmed already the slice of Pie will be ready for the HTC U11, U11+, and U12+ phone owners.

The Android 9.0 OS will roll out soon but it will depend on the market and mobile carriers. We’re looking at a Q2 release or before the Android Q is announced officially.

Expect a better overall performance plus some improvements and new features. There’s the official notch support, notification bar optimizations, Adaptive Battery, better notification handling, and enhanced navigation.

The HTC phones mentioned will work faster and smarter. Just check if the new Android 9 OS is available for download manually or via OTA.