The HTC U11 Plus is definitely arriving next month. Press invites were already sent out last week and then we saw rendered images and a 360-degree video. We only have rumors and leaks but Evan Blass (@evleaks) is sharing more details about the HTC Ocean Master which is believed to be the HTC U11 Plus. According to our master leakster, the HTC U11+ will come with a 6-inch WQHD+ LCD screen with 538dpi, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB built-in storage, and a microSD card slot.

There will also be a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, 8MP front-facing shooter, 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, BoomSound audio, and Edge Sense. The phone will be ready with Edge Sense as with the other HTC U11 variants.

The HTC U event is happening on November 2, Thursday. That’s over a week from today. We’re assuming the new U11 phone will be unveiled because we don’t think HTC has something else planned. We’re interested to know if this HTC smartphone will have a borderless display with 2880×1440 resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

A new HTC phone was also sighted on TENAA so this could be the U11 Plus:

We’ll start our countdown until D-Day and naturally, we’re expecting to hear more unofficial images and information to float around the Internet.

VIA: @Evleaks, TENAA