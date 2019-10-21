Back in May, the mobile industry learned the HTC Exodus 1s phone would join the Blockchain fever next. The Taiwanese tech giant showed off the first-gen HTC Exodus blockchain via a teaser and was quickly made available last October 2018. The next-gen HTC Exodus blockchain phone was said to be out this year and it’s here. Officially known as the HTC Exodus 1s, the blockchain Android phone delivers full bitcoin node support. It’s also considered a hardware wallet because it’s enough for you to make mobile payments each day.

Finally and officially, HTC has announced the new Exodus 1s. The new-gen blockchain phone is also known as a cryptophone. Mainly, it’s a device for people into cryptocurrency. It comes with a hardware wallet that is separated from the OS for saving cryptocurrency coins.

The HTC Exodus 1s is basically an Android phone that comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 screen, 4G LTE connectivity, TEE hardware wallet, ‘Web 3’ browser, Zion Vault built-in security, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 4GB of RAM, 13MP main cam with PDAF, 13MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The hardware wallet prevents the device from any potential malware problems so you know the phone is really safe and secure.

The HTC Exodus 1 model is slightly bigger than the HTC Exodus 1s. It’s a secure and private crypto phone but it’s not premium. The mid-ranger costs only €219 when it launches in Europe or $250 in the US.

No word on US market release but the Exodus 1s blockchain pain will be available in Taiwan and UAE as well. Other regions may also get the phone so let’s wait and see for any related announcements.