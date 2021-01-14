HTC is kicking off the year with a new phone–just like most OEMs we know. What we like about HTC’s move is that it’s launching not just another mid-range but one that already offers 5G. A mid-range 5G smartphone is always welcome especially since we know OEMs and carriers are pushing for 5G especially this year. HTC’s newest offering may be in the mid-range category but it’s the Taiwanese tech giant’s latest flagship offering under the Desire line. The Desire 21 Pro 5G is the first phone to be introduced by HTC this year.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Specs

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G only runs on Snapdragon 690 but it’s 5G-capable already. It may be the lowest-specced 5G chipset but it works with the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The latter is expandable via a microSD card slot. Don’t expect much from these specs though but we can guarantee you the 5G connectivity is enough if you’re looking for a device that can offer ultra-speedy mobile Internet.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G may still remind you of previous HTC phones. This one though uses a a dual-tone design on the camera bump. The effect is that the camera module that contains four cameras stands out from the rear. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera placed under a punch-hole.

The 5000mAh is large so you know the phone can last almost the whole day. That is an advantage apart from 5G and the affordable price. One drawback: this HTC phone only runs on Android 10 OS.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will be available for 11,990 TWD in Taiwan. That’s about $428. It really is just a mid-range 5G Android smartphone so don’t expect much. It can compete though with the OnePlus Nord N10 and the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.