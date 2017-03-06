We haven’t heard anything new from HP lately but we know the brand is still in the business of making laptops. Specifically, Chromebooks are being offered by the company. The last one we heard was over eight months ago and just before Summer. The HP Chromebook 11 G5 was unveiled last June with touch option. Another HP product we last saw was the Sprocket printer that lets you print mobile photos and share them.

We’ve heard reports of the business in limbo but we have yet to hear officially from HP executives. We figure things are okay especially now that it has recently introduced a new Chromebook. Officially called as the HP x360 11 G1 Education Edition, this one is aimed for the students who need aid inside the classroom and at home for their homework, project, and research.

Are Chromebooks still relevant? Definitely. They have somewhat replaced more expensive laptops or dekstop PCs as the top choice in the academe. In Sweden for example, Chromebooks are bestsellers. Among the tablets and laptops in the country, Chromebooks are more preferred than other Windows and iOS mobile devices.

This new HP laptop will be available for sale in April. We have no full details but this Chromebook will arrive with an optional stylus, touchscreen display, USB-C charging tech, and a 360-degree convertible design. The x360 11 G1 Education Edition isn’t premium and it won’t likely rival Samsung’s latest model. HP’s new Chromebook is expected to go against those from ASUS and Acer.

