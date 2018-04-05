Huawei launched the Honor View 10 in the United States together with the Honor 7X last January. The phone was then updated with Smart Rotate and Intelligent Screen On. It was recently listed for pre-order in the country and now it’s readily available on Amazon. The unlocked version of the Android Oreo-powered phone boasts a 5.99-inch Full View screen, AI processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Dual SIM 4G support, dual 20MP and 16MP cameras plus Super Charge tech.

The Honor View10’s Full View Display is almost bezel-less with its 18:9 aspect ratio. It offers fast mobile Internet courtesy of the 4G gigabit LTE. The phone takes advantage of AI power management to maximize the 3750mAh battery. The dual camera system also makes use of AI features for a more efficient object and real-time screen recognition. The device already runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS so expect it to have the latest features and the newest security patch level.

Other features of the Honor View10 include the following: a Kirin 970 chipset, AI-motion detection, Facial Unlock, AI-powered portrait mode, Network Acceleration for gaming, and Super Charge technology for faster charging of the battery.

Aside from the US, the phone will also be out in China, London, Malaysia, and Russia. Amazon currently sells this for $499. You can buy directly from Amazon. Available in Blue or Black and with $50 off on Amazon Visa.

Huawei is also launching the Honor World Carnival. It’s open now until the 8th of April. Feel free to avail of the flash sale and get any of these Huawei devices: Honor View10, Honor 7X, Honor 6X, and the Honor Band 3.

SOURCE: Amazon, Huawei