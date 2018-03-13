Huawei has been busy preparing for the launch of the P20 series phones but the Chinese OEM still has several models in its lineup including this Honor View10. Together with the Honor 7X (Mate SE) and Mate 10 Pro, Huawei is marketing this phone in the country despite the not so warm reception. US intelligence chiefs have been cautioning citizens from using Huawei devices. Some carriers have backed out on earlier deals but the Mate 10 Pro can be purchased on Amazon and other e-retailers.

Next to launch in the US is the Honor View10. The phone is said to disrupt the market with premium features at an affordable price of $499. Pre-order is open from March 12 to 22. The phone is highly regarded because of its features including several AR and AI apps. The phone actually received a number of awards during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last January.

Augmented reality and artificial intelligence are quickly becoming the new standards in mobile tech but not many brands have embraced the idea yet. The Honor View10 is an AI-powered phone that boasts a Kirin 970 processor, advanced neural network processing unit (NPU), and a large display. The smartphone also comes with an impressive camera, long battery life, and large storage capacity.

Honor USA’s VP Zack Zhang shared in a statement, “Honor is focused on exploring what U.S. consumers want and adapting each step of the way. We believe the Honor View10 will be a game changer in North America.”

With the introduction of the Honor Open Source program, developers are encouraged to create apps that make use of the phone’s AI capabilities. Hopefully, this will make the Honor View10 more attractive to the market.

You can buy the Honor View10 in Midnight Black and Navy Blue from HERE. Get a pair of the new Honor Sport Bluetooth Earphones for only $39.99 on the same site.

To review, here are the Honor View10 specs: a 5.99-inch screen, 18:9 Honor FullView display, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Huawei Kirin 910 AI processor, 20MP + 16MP dual-lens camera, 13MP selfie cam, and Android 8.0 topped by EMUI 8. Other special features include facial unlock, AI accelerated translator, smart tips, and power saving modes.

SOURCE: Huawei